PACB: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
1.30 USD 0.02 (1.56%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PACB hat sich für heute um 1.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pacific Biosciences of California Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.26 1.34
Jahresspanne
0.85 2.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.28
- Eröffnung
- 1.27
- Bid
- 1.30
- Ask
- 1.60
- Tief
- 1.26
- Hoch
- 1.34
- Volumen
- 1.762 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.56%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 8.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K