Currencies / PACB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PACB: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
1.23 USD 0.03 (2.50%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PACB exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.17 and at a high of 1.26.
Follow Pacific Biosciences of California Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PACB News
- Why Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Pacific Biosciences at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- PACB Partners With EpiCypher to Advance Epigenomics Using Fiber-Seq
- PacBio and EpiCypher partner on chromatin analysis technology
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PACB)
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PacBio Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates, Margin Rises
- Pacific Biosciences stock price target raised by Bernstein to $1.70 on clinical uptake
- Earnings call transcript: Pacific Biosciences Q2 2025 beats revenue expectations, stock surges
- PACB Sales Up 11%
- Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- QIAGEN launches long-read sequencing panels for complex genomic regions
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Pacific Biosciences at Goldman Sachs: Sequencing Innovation and Growth
- Target ALS Chooses PacBio HiFi Sequencing to Advance ALS Research with Largest Global Genomic Study to Date
- Pacific Biosciences of California: Sell Before Potential Reverse Split
- PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- PACB stock touches 52-week low at $0.94 amid market challenges
Daily Range
1.17 1.26
Year Range
0.85 2.71
- Previous Close
- 1.20
- Open
- 1.20
- Bid
- 1.23
- Ask
- 1.53
- Low
- 1.17
- High
- 1.26
- Volume
- 4.560 K
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- -5.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.50%
- Year Change
- -27.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%