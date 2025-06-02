Währungen / MULN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc
0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MULN hat sich für heute um 16.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mullen Automotive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
MULN News
- Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Mullen Automotive to rebrand as Bollinger Innovations with new ticker
- EV Maker Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Ex-Goldman partner’s investment firm issues $1 billion in homebuilder loans
- Tax Credits Are Ending: Can Mullen's Global Push And Crypto Pivot Win Over EV Buyers? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Surges After Announcing Acceptance Of Bitcoin And TRUMP Coin For EV Purchases - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive to accept cryptocurrency for EV purchases
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Mullen Automotive settles legal dispute with GEM
- luxfer holdings plc shareholders approve key resolutions at agm
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Added to ComEd State Rebate Program, Offering Business Customers Significant EV Incentives in Illinois
- Mullen EVs qualify for Illinois ComEd rebates up to $7,500
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- MULN, APLD, MDB, NFLX, TSLA: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.22%
- Mullen Stock Is Soaring Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen unveils high-speed FIVE RS EV Crossover
- Mullen Automotive Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire Additional 21% of Bollinger Motors, Bringing Its Total Ownership to 95% and Eliminates Significant Debt
Tagesspanne
0.06 0.07
Jahresspanne
0.04 118.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.06
- Eröffnung
- 0.07
- Bid
- 0.07
- Ask
- 0.37
- Tief
- 0.06
- Hoch
- 0.07
- Volumen
- 21.285 K
- Tagesänderung
- 16.67%
- Monatsänderung
- -80.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -74.07%
- Jahresänderung
- -99.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K