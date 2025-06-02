Moedas / MULN
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc
0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MULN para hoje mudou para 16.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.06 e o mais alto foi 0.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mullen Automotive Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.06 0.07
Faixa anual
0.04 118.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.06
- Open
- 0.07
- Bid
- 0.07
- Ask
- 0.37
- Low
- 0.06
- High
- 0.07
- Volume
- 21.285 K
- Mudança diária
- 16.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -80.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -74.07%
- Mudança anual
- -99.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh