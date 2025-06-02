Valute / MULN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc
0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MULN ha avuto una variazione del 16.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.06 e ad un massimo di 0.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Mullen Automotive Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
MULN News
- Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Mullen Automotive to rebrand as Bollinger Innovations with new ticker
- EV Maker Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Ex-Goldman partner’s investment firm issues $1 billion in homebuilder loans
- Tax Credits Are Ending: Can Mullen's Global Push And Crypto Pivot Win Over EV Buyers? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Surges After Announcing Acceptance Of Bitcoin And TRUMP Coin For EV Purchases - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive to accept cryptocurrency for EV purchases
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Mullen Automotive settles legal dispute with GEM
- luxfer holdings plc shareholders approve key resolutions at agm
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Added to ComEd State Rebate Program, Offering Business Customers Significant EV Incentives in Illinois
- Mullen EVs qualify for Illinois ComEd rebates up to $7,500
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- MULN, APLD, MDB, NFLX, TSLA: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.22%
- Mullen Stock Is Soaring Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen unveils high-speed FIVE RS EV Crossover
- Mullen Automotive Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire Additional 21% of Bollinger Motors, Bringing Its Total Ownership to 95% and Eliminates Significant Debt
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.06 0.07
Intervallo Annuale
0.04 118.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.06
- Apertura
- 0.07
- Bid
- 0.07
- Ask
- 0.37
- Minimo
- 0.06
- Massimo
- 0.07
- Volume
- 21.285 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 16.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -80.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -74.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -99.94%
21 settembre, domenica