货币 / MULN
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc
0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MULN汇率已更改16.67%。当日，交易品种以低点0.06和高点0.07进行交易。
关注Mullen Automotive Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MULN新闻
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Tax Credits Are Ending: Can Mullen's Global Push And Crypto Pivot Win Over EV Buyers? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Surges After Announcing Acceptance Of Bitcoin And TRUMP Coin For EV Purchases - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive settles legal dispute with GEM
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Added to ComEd State Rebate Program, Offering Business Customers Significant EV Incentives in Illinois
- Mullen Stock Is Soaring Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire Additional 21% of Bollinger Motors, Bringing Its Total Ownership to 95% and Eliminates Significant Debt
日范围
0.06 0.07
年范围
0.04 118.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.06
- 开盘价
- 0.07
- 卖价
- 0.07
- 买价
- 0.37
- 最低价
- 0.06
- 最高价
- 0.07
- 交易量
- 21.285 K
- 日变化
- 16.67%
- 月变化
- -80.56%
- 6个月变化
- -74.07%
- 年变化
- -99.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值