MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc

0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MULNの今日の為替レートは、16.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.06の安値と0.07の高値で取引されました。

Mullen Automotive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.06 0.07
1年のレンジ
0.04 118.00
以前の終値
0.06
始値
0.07
買値
0.07
買値
0.37
安値
0.06
高値
0.07
出来高
21.285 K
1日の変化
16.67%
1ヶ月の変化
-80.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-74.07%
1年の変化
-99.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K