通貨 / MULN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc
0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MULNの今日の為替レートは、16.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.06の安値と0.07の高値で取引されました。
Mullen Automotive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
MULN News
- Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Mullen Automotive to rebrand as Bollinger Innovations with new ticker
- EV Maker Mullen Automotive Rebrands To Bollinger Innovations - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Ex-Goldman partner’s investment firm issues $1 billion in homebuilder loans
- Tax Credits Are Ending: Can Mullen's Global Push And Crypto Pivot Win Over EV Buyers? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Surges After Announcing Acceptance Of Bitcoin And TRUMP Coin For EV Purchases - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Automotive to accept cryptocurrency for EV purchases
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Mullen Automotive settles legal dispute with GEM
- luxfer holdings plc shareholders approve key resolutions at agm
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Added to ComEd State Rebate Program, Offering Business Customers Significant EV Incentives in Illinois
- Mullen EVs qualify for Illinois ComEd rebates up to $7,500
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- MULN, APLD, MDB, NFLX, TSLA: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.22%
- Mullen Stock Is Soaring Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- US Stocks Higher; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge After Q1 Earnings - Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen unveils high-speed FIVE RS EV Crossover
- Mullen Automotive Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On? - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)
- Mullen Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire Additional 21% of Bollinger Motors, Bringing Its Total Ownership to 95% and Eliminates Significant Debt
1日のレンジ
0.06 0.07
1年のレンジ
0.04 118.00
- 以前の終値
- 0.06
- 始値
- 0.07
- 買値
- 0.07
- 買値
- 0.37
- 安値
- 0.06
- 高値
- 0.07
- 出来高
- 21.285 K
- 1日の変化
- 16.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -80.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -74.07%
- 1年の変化
- -99.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K