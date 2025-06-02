FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MULN
MULN: Mullen Automotive Inc

0.07 USD 0.01 (16.67%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MULN fiyatı bugün 16.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.07 aralığında işlem gördü.

Mullen Automotive Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
0.06 0.07
Yıllık aralık
0.04 118.00
Önceki kapanış
0.06
Açılış
0.07
Satış
0.07
Alış
0.37
Düşük
0.06
Yüksek
0.07
Hacim
21.285 K
Günlük değişim
16.67%
Aylık değişim
-80.56%
6 aylık değişim
-74.07%
Yıllık değişim
-99.94%
21 Eylül, Pazar