HOLO: MicroCloud Hologram Inc
5.41 USD 0.20 (3.57%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HOLO hat sich für heute um -3.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MicroCloud Hologram Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOLO News
- MicroCloud Hologram stock soars after profit forecast for 2025
- MicroCloud Hologram reports $33 million profit in first half of 2025
- MicroCloud Hologram reports $40.45 million return on crypto investments
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- MicroCloud Hologram stock rises after announcing $200M Bitcoin investment
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Surges 14% on $200 Million Bitcoin Allocation - TipRanks.com
- HOLO Unveils Quantum Breakthrough That Could Boost Multi-Qubit Efficiency - TipRanks.com
- Quantum Stock Watch: ZenaTech's AI-Drone Framework, MicroCloud Hologram Investments Make Waves - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Skyrockets Friday After $200M Bitcoin Bet Pays Off - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram stock soars after $200 million Bitcoin investment
- MicroCloud Hologram develops noise-resistant quantum neural network
- microcloud hologram secures $36 million through convertible notes
- MicroCloud Hologram diversifies with Bitcoin investments
- MicroCloud Hologram Stock Is Surging Again: What's Going On? - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announces Progress in Quantum-Enhanced Imaging Based on Nonlocal Effects
- MicroCloud unveils quantum learning method with speedup proof
Tagesspanne
5.36 5.80
Jahresspanne
0.23 16.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.61
- Eröffnung
- 5.63
- Bid
- 5.41
- Ask
- 5.71
- Tief
- 5.36
- Hoch
- 5.80
- Volumen
- 1.673 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.57%
- Monatsänderung
- 20.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 544.05%
- Jahresänderung
- 1102.22%
