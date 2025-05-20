KurseKategorien
HOLO: MicroCloud Hologram Inc

5.41 USD 0.20 (3.57%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HOLO hat sich für heute um -3.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MicroCloud Hologram Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
5.36 5.80
Jahresspanne
0.23 16.57
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.61
Eröffnung
5.63
Bid
5.41
Ask
5.71
Tief
5.36
Hoch
5.80
Volumen
1.673 K
Tagesänderung
-3.57%
Monatsänderung
20.22%
6-Monatsänderung
544.05%
Jahresänderung
1102.22%
