Currencies / HOLO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOLO: MicroCloud Hologram Inc
5.44 USD 0.24 (4.62%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOLO exchange rate has changed by 4.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.04 and at a high of 5.56.
Follow MicroCloud Hologram Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOLO News
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Is Trending Thursday: What's Going On? - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram stock soars after profit forecast for 2025
- MicroCloud Hologram projects turnaround to profitability in H1 2025
- MicroCloud Hologram reports $33 million profit in first half of 2025
- MicroCloud Hologram reports $40.45 million return on crypto investments
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- MicroCloud Hologram invests $200 million in Bitcoin and crypto derivatives
- MicroCloud Hologram stock rises after announcing $200M Bitcoin investment
- MicroCloud Hologram invests up to $200 million in bitcoin, crypto derivatives
- MicroCloud Hologram purchases up to $200 million in bitcoin derivatives
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Surges 14% on $200 Million Bitcoin Allocation - TipRanks.com
- HOLO Unveils Quantum Breakthrough That Could Boost Multi-Qubit Efficiency - TipRanks.com
- Quantum Stock Watch: ZenaTech's AI-Drone Framework, MicroCloud Hologram Investments Make Waves - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Skyrockets Friday After $200M Bitcoin Bet Pays Off - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram stock soars after $200 million Bitcoin investment
- MicroCloud Hologram purchases up to $200 million in bitcoin derivatives
- MicroCloud Hologram invests $200 million in Bitcoin and derivatives
- MicroCloud Hologram develops noise-resistant quantum neural network
- microcloud hologram secures $36 million through convertible notes
- MicroCloud Hologram diversifies with Bitcoin investments
- MicroCloud Hologram Stock Is Surging Again: What's Going On? - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announces Progress in Quantum-Enhanced Imaging Based on Nonlocal Effects
- MicroCloud unveils quantum learning method with speedup proof
Daily Range
5.04 5.56
Year Range
0.23 16.57
- Previous Close
- 5.20
- Open
- 5.18
- Bid
- 5.44
- Ask
- 5.74
- Low
- 5.04
- High
- 5.56
- Volume
- 2.377 K
- Daily Change
- 4.62%
- Month Change
- 20.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 547.62%
- Year Change
- 1108.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%