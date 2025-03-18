Währungen / GSG
GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
22.89 USD 0.09 (0.39%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GSG hat sich für heute um -0.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.01 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
22.82 23.01
Jahresspanne
19.86 23.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.98
- Eröffnung
- 22.95
- Bid
- 22.89
- Ask
- 23.19
- Tief
- 22.82
- Hoch
- 23.01
- Volumen
- 273
- Tagesänderung
- -0.39%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.48%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K