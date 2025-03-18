Currencies / GSG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
23.23 USD 0.20 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSG exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.14 and at a high of 23.26.
Follow iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSG News
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- World Stocks Lead August Surge: Broad-Based Rally Lifts Most Assets
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Commodities Extend Rally As World Stocks Retreat In July
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Markets Stay Hot: U.S. Stocks Extend Rally In June
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Opinion: The Israel-Iran crisis shows why you need energy stocks in your 401(k)
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Markets Roar Back: U.S. Stocks Surge 6% In May
- Major Asset Classes: May 2025 Performance Review
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
- How Commodities Can Help Diversify A Portfolio During Market Volatility
- Commodity Crash
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - April 2, 2025
- Major Asset Classes: March 2025 Performance Review
- Opinion: Your 401(k) may need some all-weather protection
Daily Range
23.14 23.26
Year Range
19.86 23.66
- Previous Close
- 23.03
- Open
- 23.18
- Bid
- 23.23
- Ask
- 23.53
- Low
- 23.14
- High
- 23.26
- Volume
- 271
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.98%
- Year Change
- 11.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%