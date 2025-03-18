Valute / GSG
GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
22.71 USD 0.18 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GSG ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.70 e ad un massimo di 22.86.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GSG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.70 22.86
Intervallo Annuale
19.86 23.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.89
- Apertura
- 22.77
- Bid
- 22.71
- Ask
- 23.01
- Minimo
- 22.70
- Massimo
- 22.86
- Volume
- 213
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.71%
20 settembre, sabato