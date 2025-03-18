QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GSG
Tornare a Azioni

GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund

22.71 USD 0.18 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GSG ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.70 e ad un massimo di 22.86.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GSG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.70 22.86
Intervallo Annuale
19.86 23.66
Chiusura Precedente
22.89
Apertura
22.77
Bid
22.71
Ask
23.01
Minimo
22.70
Massimo
22.86
Volume
213
Variazione giornaliera
-0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-0.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.31%
Variazione Annuale
8.71%
20 settembre, sabato