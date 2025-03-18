Divisas / GSG
GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
22.98 USD 0.25 (1.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GSG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 23.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
22.93 23.15
Rango anual
19.86 23.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 23.23
- Open
- 23.13
- Bid
- 22.98
- Ask
- 23.28
- Low
- 22.93
- High
- 23.15
- Volumen
- 192
- Cambio diario
- -1.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.88%
- Cambio anual
- 10.00%
