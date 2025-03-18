通貨 / GSG
GSG: iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
22.89 USD 0.09 (0.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GSGの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.82の安値と23.01の高値で取引されました。
iShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
22.82 23.01
1年のレンジ
19.86 23.66
- 以前の終値
- 22.98
- 始値
- 22.95
- 買値
- 22.89
- 買値
- 23.19
- 安値
- 22.82
- 高値
- 23.01
- 出来高
- 273
- 1日の変化
- -0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.48%
- 1年の変化
- 9.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K