FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc

10.65 USD 0.34 (3.30%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FTRE hat sich für heute um 3.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Fortrea Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
10.19 10.70
Jahresspanne
3.97 25.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.31
Eröffnung
10.55
Bid
10.65
Ask
10.95
Tief
10.19
Hoch
10.70
Volumen
3.654 K
Tagesänderung
3.30%
Monatsänderung
10.48%
6-Monatsänderung
41.43%
Jahresänderung
-46.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K