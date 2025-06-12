Währungen / FTRE
FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc
10.65 USD 0.34 (3.30%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FTRE hat sich für heute um 3.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fortrea Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
10.19 10.70
Jahresspanne
3.97 25.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.31
- Eröffnung
- 10.55
- Bid
- 10.65
- Ask
- 10.95
- Tief
- 10.19
- Hoch
- 10.70
- Volumen
- 3.654 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -46.29%
