FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc
10.06 USD 0.14 (1.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTRE exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.82 and at a high of 10.44.
Follow Fortrea Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTRE News
- Jefferies backs IQVIA and Charles River, cuts ICON on customer losses
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Can AI make clinical trials better?
- Fortrea (FTRE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fortrea Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates as new CEO takes helm
- Fortrea appoints Tracy Krumme as new head of investor relations
- AC Immune (ACIU) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Fortrea Holdings: All Options Are On The Table (NASDAQ:FTRE)
- FTRE Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortrea Holdings - TipRanks.com
- Wolf Haldenstein Encourages Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Ahead of the August 1, 2025 Deadline
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fortrea Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2025 - FTRE
- Shareholders That Lost Money on Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 1, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - FTRE
- Fortrea & Emery Pharma Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver FDA Compliant Drug-Drug-Interaction Studies Using Rifampin
- Fortrea partners with Emery Pharma for rifampin impurity testing
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)
- Fortrea Holdings updates incentive plan and board members
- Fortrea stock rises after adopting poison pill as activists swirl
Daily Range
9.82 10.44
Year Range
3.97 25.29
- Previous Close
- 10.20
- Open
- 10.26
- Bid
- 10.06
- Ask
- 10.36
- Low
- 9.82
- High
- 10.44
- Volume
- 2.530 K
- Daily Change
- -1.37%
- Month Change
- 4.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.60%
- Year Change
- -49.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%