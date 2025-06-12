Valute / FTRE
FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc
10.13 USD 0.52 (4.88%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTRE ha avuto una variazione del -4.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.97 e ad un massimo di 10.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortrea Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTRE News
- Jefferies backs IQVIA and Charles River, cuts ICON on customer losses
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Can AI make clinical trials better?
- Fortrea (FTRE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fortrea Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates as new CEO takes helm
- Fortrea appoints Tracy Krumme as new head of investor relations
- AC Immune (ACIU) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Fortrea Holdings: All Options Are On The Table (NASDAQ:FTRE)
- FTRE Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortrea Holdings - TipRanks.com
- Wolf Haldenstein Encourages Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Ahead of the August 1, 2025 Deadline
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fortrea Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2025 - FTRE
- Fortrea & Emery Pharma Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver FDA Compliant Drug-Drug-Interaction Studies Using Rifampin
- Fortrea partners with Emery Pharma for rifampin impurity testing
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)
- Fortrea Holdings updates incentive plan and board members
- Fortrea stock rises after adopting poison pill as activists swirl
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.97 10.63
Intervallo Annuale
3.97 25.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.65
- Apertura
- 10.63
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Minimo
- 9.97
- Massimo
- 10.63
- Volume
- 2.844 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.92%
20 settembre, sabato