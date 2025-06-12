通貨 / FTRE
FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc
10.65 USD 0.34 (3.30%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTREの今日の為替レートは、3.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.19の安値と10.70の高値で取引されました。
Fortrea Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTRE News
- Jefferies backs IQVIA and Charles River, cuts ICON on customer losses
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Can AI make clinical trials better?
- Fortrea (FTRE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fortrea Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates as new CEO takes helm
- Fortrea appoints Tracy Krumme as new head of investor relations
- AC Immune (ACIU) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Fortrea Holdings: All Options Are On The Table (NASDAQ:FTRE)
- FTRE Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortrea Holdings - TipRanks.com
- Wolf Haldenstein Encourages Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Ahead of the August 1, 2025 Deadline
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fortrea Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2025 - FTRE
- Shareholders That Lost Money on Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 1, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - FTRE
- Fortrea & Emery Pharma Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver FDA Compliant Drug-Drug-Interaction Studies Using Rifampin
- Fortrea partners with Emery Pharma for rifampin impurity testing
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)
- Fortrea Holdings updates incentive plan and board members
- Fortrea stock rises after adopting poison pill as activists swirl
1日のレンジ
10.19 10.70
1年のレンジ
3.97 25.29
- 以前の終値
- 10.31
- 始値
- 10.55
- 買値
- 10.65
- 買値
- 10.95
- 安値
- 10.19
- 高値
- 10.70
- 出来高
- 3.654 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.43%
- 1年の変化
- -46.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K