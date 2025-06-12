Moedas / FTRE
FTRE: Fortrea Holdings Inc
10.27 USD 0.04 (0.39%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTRE para hoje mudou para -0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.19 e o mais alto foi 10.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fortrea Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FTRE Notícias
Faixa diária
10.19 10.60
Faixa anual
3.97 25.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.31
- Open
- 10.55
- Bid
- 10.27
- Ask
- 10.57
- Low
- 10.19
- High
- 10.60
- Volume
- 1.027 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.39%
- Mudança anual
- -48.21%
