EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares
9.01 USD 0.30 (3.22%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EC hat sich für heute um -3.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EC News
Tagesspanne
9.01 9.34
Jahresspanne
7.21 11.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.31
- Eröffnung
- 9.31
- Bid
- 9.01
- Ask
- 9.31
- Tief
- 9.01
- Hoch
- 9.34
- Volumen
- 2.115 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -14.11%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K