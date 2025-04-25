KurseKategorien
Währungen / EC
Zurück zum Aktien

EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares

9.01 USD 0.30 (3.22%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EC hat sich für heute um -3.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EC News

Tagesspanne
9.01 9.34
Jahresspanne
7.21 11.05
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.31
Eröffnung
9.31
Bid
9.01
Ask
9.31
Tief
9.01
Hoch
9.34
Volumen
2.115 K
Tagesänderung
-3.22%
Monatsänderung
-3.53%
6-Monatsänderung
-14.11%
Jahresänderung
1.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K