EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares
8.86 USD 0.15 (1.66%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EC a changé de -1.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.84 et à un maximum de 9.01.
Suivez la dynamique Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
EC Nouvelles
- Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Investors Heavily Search Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Here is What You Need to Know
- July 2025 Update +23%
- US court reopens Citgo parent auction for bids, winner to be recommended this month
- Ecopetrol And YPF: LATAM Risk And Two Opposing Business Models (NYSE:YPF)
- Ecopetrol S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EC)
- Ecopetrol ADR earnings missed by $286.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ecopetrol (EC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a Trending Stock
- Ecopetrol (EC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Trending Stock Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) a Buy Now?
- Top Large Cap Losers Last Week - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Ecopetrol Stock: A Good Company With Potential Catalysts (NYSE:EC)
- S&P maintains Ecopetrol’s global credit rating at BB+
- ecopetrol files 6-k report with sec detailing june updates
- Ecopetrol Announces Changes in Senior Management
- ecopetrol files 6-k report with sec, details executive signature
- Colombia's Ecopetrol Eyes 1.3 GW Renewable Push With Statkraft Agreement - Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)
- Ecopetrol S.A. signs an agreement to acquire a portfolio of up to 1,300 megawats of solar and wind energy projects in Colombia
- Ecopetrol files Form 6-K with SEC for May 2025
- TotalEnergies EP Gabon: Quarterly financial information
- TotalEnergies EP Gabon: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Friday May 16, 2025
Range quotidien
8.84 9.01
Range Annuel
7.21 11.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 9.01
- Ouverture
- 9.01
- Bid
- 8.86
- Ask
- 9.16
- Plus Bas
- 8.84
- Plus Haut
- 9.01
- Volume
- 2.550 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.54%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.34%
20 septembre, samedi