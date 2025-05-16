Valute / EC
EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares
8.86 USD 0.15 (1.66%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EC ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.84 e ad un massimo di 9.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.84 9.01
Intervallo Annuale
7.21 11.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.01
- Apertura
- 9.01
- Bid
- 8.86
- Ask
- 9.16
- Minimo
- 8.84
- Massimo
- 9.01
- Volume
- 2.550 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.34%
20 settembre, sabato