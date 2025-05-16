QuotazioniSezioni
EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares

8.86 USD 0.15 (1.66%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EC ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.84 e ad un massimo di 9.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.84 9.01
Intervallo Annuale
7.21 11.05
Chiusura Precedente
9.01
Apertura
9.01
Bid
8.86
Ask
9.16
Minimo
8.84
Massimo
9.01
Volume
2.550 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.66%
Variazione Mensile
-5.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.54%
Variazione Annuale
-0.34%
20 settembre, sabato