货币 / EC
EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares
9.33 USD 0.06 (0.64%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EC汇率已更改-0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点9.33和高点9.38进行交易。
关注Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EC新闻
- Investors Heavily Search Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Here is What You Need to Know
- July 2025 Update +23%
- US court reopens Citgo parent auction for bids, winner to be recommended this month
- Ecopetrol And YPF: LATAM Risk And Two Opposing Business Models (NYSE:YPF)
- Ecopetrol S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EC)
- Ecopetrol ADR earnings missed by $286.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ecopetrol (EC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a Trending Stock
- Ecopetrol (EC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Trending Stock Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) a Buy Now?
- Top Large Cap Losers Last Week - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Ecopetrol Stock: A Good Company With Potential Catalysts (NYSE:EC)
- S&P maintains Ecopetrol’s global credit rating at BB+
- ecopetrol files 6-k report with sec detailing june updates
- Ecopetrol Announces Changes in Senior Management
- ecopetrol files 6-k report with sec, details executive signature
- Colombia's Ecopetrol Eyes 1.3 GW Renewable Push With Statkraft Agreement - Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)
- Ecopetrol S.A. signs an agreement to acquire a portfolio of up to 1,300 megawats of solar and wind energy projects in Colombia
- Ecopetrol files Form 6-K with SEC for May 2025
- TotalEnergies EP Gabon: Quarterly financial information
- TotalEnergies EP Gabon: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Friday May 16, 2025
- Block, Becton Dickinson And Pilgrim's Pride Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Apr 28-May 2): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Block (NYSE:XYZ)
- US court launches 30-day competition for Citgo parent’s shares
日范围
9.33 9.38
年范围
7.21 11.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.39
- 开盘价
- 9.35
- 卖价
- 9.33
- 买价
- 9.63
- 最低价
- 9.33
- 最高价
- 9.38
- 交易量
- 163
- 日变化
- -0.64%
- 月变化
- -0.11%
- 6个月变化
- -11.06%
- 年变化
- 4.95%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值