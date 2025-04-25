クォートセクション
通貨 / EC
EC: Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares

9.01 USD 0.30 (3.22%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ECの今日の為替レートは、-3.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.01の安値と9.34の高値で取引されました。

Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.01 9.34
1年のレンジ
7.21 11.05
以前の終値
9.31
始値
9.31
買値
9.01
買値
9.31
安値
9.01
高値
9.34
出来高
2.115 K
1日の変化
-3.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.53%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.11%
1年の変化
1.35%
