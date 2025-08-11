Währungen / BIPC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
41.10 USD 0.67 (1.66%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BIPC hat sich für heute um 1.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIPC News
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy in September and Hold Forever
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Prediction: This High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Crush the S&P 500's Returns Over the Next Decade
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Is The Consumer Finally Starting To Crack?
- Got $1,000 to Invest This September? These Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Could Turn It Into Over $60 of Annual Passive Income.
- De-Dollarization Is Accelerating
- The World Awaits: AI Infrastructure, Energy Convergence Drives Investment
- The Fed's Coming Stagflation Trap
- 4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 4% to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Buy The Dip: AI Infrastructure Dividend Machines Too Cheap To Ignore
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- The AI Bubble Is Leaking: Prepare For A Major Market Reversal
- 3 Absurdly Cheap Dividend Growth Stocks That Yield More Than 4%
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- 5 High-Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding Well Over 5% to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Petrobras, IonQ, Brookfield Infrastructure And More
- This 4.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Double Its Payout In 8 Years
Tagesspanne
40.47 41.13
Jahresspanne
32.08 45.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.43
- Eröffnung
- 40.53
- Bid
- 41.10
- Ask
- 41.40
- Tief
- 40.47
- Hoch
- 41.13
- Volumen
- 794
- Tagesänderung
- 1.66%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K