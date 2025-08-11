KurseKategorien
Währungen / BIPC
Zurück zum Aktien

BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

41.10 USD 0.67 (1.66%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BIPC hat sich für heute um 1.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIPC News

Tagesspanne
40.47 41.13
Jahresspanne
32.08 45.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.43
Eröffnung
40.53
Bid
41.10
Ask
41.40
Tief
40.47
Hoch
41.13
Volumen
794
Tagesänderung
1.66%
Monatsänderung
3.19%
6-Monatsänderung
14.87%
Jahresänderung
-5.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K