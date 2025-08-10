QuotesSections
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

40.62 USD 0.12 (0.30%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIPC exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.07 and at a high of 40.74.

Follow Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
40.07 40.74
Year Range
32.08 45.29
Previous Close
40.50
Open
40.40
Bid
40.62
Ask
40.92
Low
40.07
High
40.74
Volume
645
Daily Change
0.30%
Month Change
1.98%
6 Months Change
13.53%
Year Change
-6.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%