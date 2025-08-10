Currencies / BIPC
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
40.62 USD 0.12 (0.30%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIPC exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.07 and at a high of 40.74.
Follow Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
40.07 40.74
Year Range
32.08 45.29
- Previous Close
- 40.50
- Open
- 40.40
- Bid
- 40.62
- Ask
- 40.92
- Low
- 40.07
- High
- 40.74
- Volume
- 645
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.53%
- Year Change
- -6.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%