BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

40.78 USD 0.32 (0.78%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BIPC a changé de -0.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 40.75 et à un maximum de 41.26.

Suivez la dynamique Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
40.75 41.26
Range Annuel
32.08 45.29
Clôture Précédente
41.10
Ouverture
41.26
Bid
40.78
Ask
41.08
Plus Bas
40.75
Plus Haut
41.26
Volume
445
Changement quotidien
-0.78%
Changement Mensuel
2.39%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.97%
Changement Annuel
-6.10%
