Dövizler / BIPC
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
40.78 USD 0.32 (0.78%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BIPC fiyatı bugün -0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.26 aralığında işlem gördü.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIPC haberleri
Günlük aralık
40.75 41.26
Yıllık aralık
32.08 45.29
- Önceki kapanış
- 41.10
- Açılış
- 41.26
- Satış
- 40.78
- Alış
- 41.08
- Düşük
- 40.75
- Yüksek
- 41.26
- Hacim
- 445
- Günlük değişim
- -0.78%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar