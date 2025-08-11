FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BIPC
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

40.78 USD 0.32 (0.78%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BIPC fiyatı bugün -0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.26 aralığında işlem gördü.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
40.75 41.26
Yıllık aralık
32.08 45.29
Önceki kapanış
41.10
Açılış
41.26
Satış
40.78
Alış
41.08
Düşük
40.75
Yüksek
41.26
Hacim
445
Günlük değişim
-0.78%
Aylık değişim
2.39%
6 aylık değişim
13.97%
Yıllık değişim
-6.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar