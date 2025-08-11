시세섹션
통화 / BIPC
주식로 돌아가기

BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

40.78 USD 0.32 (0.78%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BIPC 환율이 오늘 -0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.75이고 고가는 41.26이었습니다.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIPC News

일일 변동 비율
40.75 41.26
년간 변동
32.08 45.29
이전 종가
41.10
시가
41.26
Bid
40.78
Ask
41.08
저가
40.75
고가
41.26
볼륨
445
일일 변동
-0.78%
월 변동
2.39%
6개월 변동
13.97%
년간 변동율
-6.10%
20 9월, 토요일