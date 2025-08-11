통화 / BIPC
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
40.78 USD 0.32 (0.78%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BIPC 환율이 오늘 -0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.75이고 고가는 41.26이었습니다.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
40.75 41.26
년간 변동
32.08 45.29
- 이전 종가
- 41.10
- 시가
- 41.26
- Bid
- 40.78
- Ask
- 41.08
- 저가
- 40.75
- 고가
- 41.26
- 볼륨
- 445
- 일일 변동
- -0.78%
- 월 변동
- 2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.97%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.10%
20 9월, 토요일