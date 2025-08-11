通貨 / BIPC
BIPC: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
41.10 USD 0.67 (1.66%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIPCの今日の為替レートは、1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.47の安値と41.13の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIPC News
1日のレンジ
40.47 41.13
1年のレンジ
32.08 45.29
- 以前の終値
- 40.43
- 始値
- 40.53
- 買値
- 41.10
- 買値
- 41.40
- 安値
- 40.47
- 高値
- 41.13
- 出来高
- 794
- 1日の変化
- 1.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.87%
- 1年の変化
- -5.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K