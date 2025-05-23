Währungen / ASPI
ASPI: ASP Isotopes Inc
9.33 USD 0.20 (2.19%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASPI hat sich für heute um 2.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.17 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ASP Isotopes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ASPI News
- Insider-Verkauf bei ASP Isotopes: COO Ainscow veräußert Aktien im Wert von 71.944 $
- Asp Isotopes: CEO verkauft Aktienpaket für 1,37 Millionen US-Dollar
- Mann, CEO of Asp Isotopes, sells $1.37m in ASPI stock
- Ainscow, COO of ASP Isotopes, sells $71944 in ASPI stock
- Nuclear industry veteran Ralph Hunter joins ASP Isotopes board
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Fermi America to develop HALEU enrichment facility in Texas
- ASP Isotopes forms joint venture for nuclear fuel production in Texas
- ASP Isotopes: Besides HALEU, Also A Quantum Computing Play (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- IsoBio raises $5 million in seed funding from ASP Isotopes
- Why ASP (ASPI) Shares Are Tumbling Today
- Why ASP Isotopes Shares Are Tumbling Today
- ASP Isotopes prices $60 million offering of common stock
- ASPI Stock Soars Amid Isotope Production Milestones, Capacity Boost: What Investors Need To Know - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- Renergen’s Phase 2 EPC Contractor Awarded Preferred Bidder Status
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.77%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.51%
- ASP Isotopes names Dr. Pretorius as CEO of nuclear fuels subsidiary
- ASP Isotopes Could Be The Next Big Nuclear Play (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- ASP Isotopes expands production with new facilities and partnerships
- ASP Isotopes issues shares, raises $4.9 million
- ASP Isotopes details Renergen acquisition terms
- ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Stock Rises On TerraPower Deal And US Nuclear Policy Momentum - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
Tagesspanne
9.17 9.41
Jahresspanne
2.61 11.68
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.13
- Eröffnung
- 9.25
- Bid
- 9.33
- Ask
- 9.63
- Tief
- 9.17
- Hoch
- 9.41
- Volumen
- 205
- Tagesänderung
- 2.19%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 98.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 236.82%
