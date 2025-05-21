Currencies / ASPI
ASPI: ASP Isotopes Inc
8.97 USD 0.29 (3.13%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASPI exchange rate has changed by -3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.71 and at a high of 9.26.
Follow ASP Isotopes Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASPI News
- Mann, CEO of Asp Isotopes, sells $1.37m in ASPI stock
- Ainscow, COO of ASP Isotopes, sells $71944 in ASPI stock
- Nuclear industry veteran Ralph Hunter joins ASP Isotopes board
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Fermi America to develop HALEU enrichment facility in Texas
- ASP Isotopes forms joint venture for nuclear fuel production in Texas
- ASP Isotopes: Besides HALEU, Also A Quantum Computing Play (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- IsoBio raises $5 million in seed funding from ASP Isotopes
- Why ASP (ASPI) Shares Are Tumbling Today
- Why ASP Isotopes Shares Are Tumbling Today
- ASP Isotopes prices $60 million offering of common stock
- ASPI Stock Soars Amid Isotope Production Milestones, Capacity Boost: What Investors Need To Know - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- Renergen’s Phase 2 EPC Contractor Awarded Preferred Bidder Status
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.77%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.51%
- ASP Isotopes names Dr. Pretorius as CEO of nuclear fuels subsidiary
- ASP Isotopes Could Be The Next Big Nuclear Play (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- ASP Isotopes expands production with new facilities and partnerships
- ASP Isotopes issues shares, raises $4.9 million
- ASP Isotopes details Renergen acquisition terms
- ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Stock Rises On TerraPower Deal And US Nuclear Policy Momentum - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
- ASP Isotopes And Renergen CEOs Talk Merger Benefits With Benzinga - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI), Renergen (OTC:RGNNF)
- ASP Isotopes Stock Is On The Move Today: What's Pushing Shares Higher? - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
Daily Range
8.71 9.26
Year Range
2.61 11.68
- Previous Close
- 9.26
- Open
- 9.26
- Bid
- 8.97
- Ask
- 9.27
- Low
- 8.71
- High
- 9.26
- Volume
- 4.641 K
- Daily Change
- -3.13%
- Month Change
- -0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.85%
- Year Change
- 223.83%
