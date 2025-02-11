Währungen / ACRS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ACRS: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
1.91 USD 0.04 (2.05%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACRS hat sich für heute um -2.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aclaris Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACRS News
- Strength Seen in Xencor (XNCR): Can Its 7.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Aclaris to present additional data on atopic dermatitis drug at EADV
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Harrow (HROW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Aclaris Therapeutics stock soars after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Aclaris reports positive results from ATI-2138 atopic dermatitis trial
- Aclaris Therapeutics at HCW Conference: Strategic Moves and Future Plans
- Aclaris Therapeutics joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes
- Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Inflammation & Immunology Virtual Conference
- Aclaris Therapeutics initiates Phase 1 trial for ATI-052 antibody
- Aclaris Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1a/1b Program for its Novel Bispecific Antibody ATI-052
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 67% upside in Aclaris Therapeutics
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Aclaris stock, $16 target
- Aclaris Therapeutics at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Pipeline Advances
- Aclaris begins phase 2 trial for atopic dermatitis drug
- Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two June Healthcare Conferences
- Wedbush sets Aclaris stock Outperform with $8 target
- This Arista Networks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Insurance broker Acrisure valued at $32 billion in funding round led by Bain Capital
- H.C. Wainwright cuts Aclaris stock price target to $16
- Aclaris: History Of Failures, And Recent Acquisition Of A 'Blockbuster Potential' Molecule
Tagesspanne
1.91 1.99
Jahresspanne
1.05 5.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.95
- Eröffnung
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- Tief
- 1.91
- Hoch
- 1.99
- Volumen
- 171
- Tagesänderung
- -2.05%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 24.84%
- Jahresänderung
- 64.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K