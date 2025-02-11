KurseKategorien
Währungen / ACRS
Zurück zum Aktien

ACRS: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

1.91 USD 0.04 (2.05%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACRS hat sich für heute um -2.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aclaris Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACRS News

Tagesspanne
1.91 1.99
Jahresspanne
1.05 5.17
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.95
Eröffnung
1.95
Bid
1.91
Ask
2.21
Tief
1.91
Hoch
1.99
Volumen
171
Tagesänderung
-2.05%
Monatsänderung
-1.55%
6-Monatsänderung
24.84%
Jahresänderung
64.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K