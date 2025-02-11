Currencies / ACRS
ACRS: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
1.84 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACRS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.91.
Follow Aclaris Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACRS News
- Aclaris to present additional data on atopic dermatitis drug at EADV
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Harrow (HROW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Aclaris Therapeutics stock soars after positive Phase 2a trial results
- Aclaris reports positive results from ATI-2138 atopic dermatitis trial
- Aclaris Therapeutics at HCW Conference: Strategic Moves and Future Plans
- Aclaris Therapeutics joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes
- Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Inflammation & Immunology Virtual Conference
- Aclaris Therapeutics initiates Phase 1 trial for ATI-052 antibody
- Aclaris Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1a/1b Program for its Novel Bispecific Antibody ATI-052
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 67% upside in Aclaris Therapeutics
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Aclaris stock, $16 target
- Aclaris Therapeutics at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Pipeline Advances
- Aclaris begins phase 2 trial for atopic dermatitis drug
- Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two June Healthcare Conferences
- Wedbush sets Aclaris stock Outperform with $8 target
- This Arista Networks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Insurance broker Acrisure valued at $32 billion in funding round led by Bain Capital
- H.C. Wainwright cuts Aclaris stock price target to $16
- Aclaris: History Of Failures, And Recent Acquisition Of A 'Blockbuster Potential' Molecule
Daily Range
1.83 1.91
Year Range
1.05 5.17
- Previous Close
- 1.84
- Open
- 1.84
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.91
- Volume
- 1.483 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -5.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.26%
- Year Change
- 58.62%
