Währungen / ABCL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc
4.72 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ABCL hat sich für heute um 3.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AbCellera Biologics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABCL News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating on ABCL After AbCellera Biologics Dosed First Participants of ABCL575
- AbCellera appoints Sarah Noonberg as first Chief Medical Officer
- AbCellera at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Pipeline Expansion
- AbCellera begins phase 1 trial of atopic dermatitis antibody therapy
- AbCellera Biologics stock rating maintained at Hold by Benchmark
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- AbCellera soars as revenue more than doubles estimates
- AbCellera begins dosing in phase 1 trial for menopause treatment
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AbCellera: Just Another Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:ABCL)
- Strength Seen in ABCELLERA BIOLG (ABCL): Can Its 15.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Galaxy Digital, Blaize Holdings, Verizon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at $4.46
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at 4.09 USD
- Leerink Partners assumes coverage on AbCellera stock with Outperform rating
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- Celera at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Transition to Clinical Stage
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): A Bull Case Theory
- Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Raced Nearly 6% Higher Today
- AbCellera gains Health Canada nod for AD antibody trial
- Truist cuts AbCellera stock target to $10, maintains Buy
Tagesspanne
4.60 4.79
Jahresspanne
1.89 5.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.57
- Eröffnung
- 4.60
- Bid
- 4.72
- Ask
- 5.02
- Tief
- 4.60
- Hoch
- 4.79
- Volumen
- 4.250 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 111.66%
- Jahresänderung
- 81.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K