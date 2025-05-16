KurseKategorien
Währungen / ABCL
Zurück zum Aktien

ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc

4.72 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ABCL hat sich für heute um 3.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die AbCellera Biologics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABCL News

Tagesspanne
4.60 4.79
Jahresspanne
1.89 5.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.57
Eröffnung
4.60
Bid
4.72
Ask
5.02
Tief
4.60
Hoch
4.79
Volumen
4.250 K
Tagesänderung
3.28%
Monatsänderung
15.12%
6-Monatsänderung
111.66%
Jahresänderung
81.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K