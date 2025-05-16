통화 / ABCL
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc
4.51 USD 0.21 (4.45%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ABCL 환율이 오늘 -4.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.49이고 고가는 4.75이었습니다.
AbCellera Biologics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ABCL News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating on ABCL After AbCellera Biologics Dosed First Participants of ABCL575
- AbCellera appoints Sarah Noonberg as first Chief Medical Officer
- AbCellera at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Pipeline Expansion
- AbCellera begins phase 1 trial of atopic dermatitis antibody therapy
- AbCellera Biologics stock rating maintained at Hold by Benchmark
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- AbCellera soars as revenue more than doubles estimates
- AbCellera begins dosing in phase 1 trial for menopause treatment
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AbCellera: Just Another Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:ABCL)
- Strength Seen in ABCELLERA BIOLG (ABCL): Can Its 15.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Galaxy Digital, Blaize Holdings, Verizon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at $4.46
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at 4.09 USD
- Leerink Partners assumes coverage on AbCellera stock with Outperform rating
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- Celera at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Transition to Clinical Stage
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): A Bull Case Theory
- Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Raced Nearly 6% Higher Today
- AbCellera gains Health Canada nod for AD antibody trial
- Truist cuts AbCellera stock target to $10, maintains Buy
일일 변동 비율
4.49 4.75
년간 변동
1.89 5.82
- 이전 종가
- 4.72
- 시가
- 4.68
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- 저가
- 4.49
- 고가
- 4.75
- 볼륨
- 6.188 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.45%
- 월 변동
- 10.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 102.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 73.46%
20 9월, 토요일