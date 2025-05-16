시세섹션
통화 / ABCL
주식로 돌아가기

ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc

4.51 USD 0.21 (4.45%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ABCL 환율이 오늘 -4.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.49이고 고가는 4.75이었습니다.

AbCellera Biologics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABCL News

일일 변동 비율
4.49 4.75
년간 변동
1.89 5.82
이전 종가
4.72
시가
4.68
Bid
4.51
Ask
4.81
저가
4.49
고가
4.75
볼륨
6.188 K
일일 변동
-4.45%
월 변동
10.00%
6개월 변동
102.24%
년간 변동율
73.46%
20 9월, 토요일