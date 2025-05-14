Currencies / ABCL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc
4.75 USD 0.40 (9.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABCL exchange rate has changed by 9.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.35 and at a high of 4.85.
Follow AbCellera Biologics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABCL News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- AbCellera appoints Sarah Noonberg as first Chief Medical Officer
- AbCellera at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Pipeline Expansion
- AbCellera begins phase 1 trial of atopic dermatitis antibody therapy
- AbCellera Biologics stock rating maintained at Hold by Benchmark
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- AbCellera soars as revenue more than doubles estimates
- AbCellera begins dosing in phase 1 trial for menopause treatment
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AbCellera: Just Another Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:ABCL)
- Strength Seen in ABCELLERA BIOLG (ABCL): Can Its 15.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Galaxy Digital, Blaize Holdings, Verizon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at $4.46
- Abcellera Biologics stock hits 52-week high at 4.09 USD
- Leerink Partners assumes coverage on AbCellera stock with Outperform rating
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- AbCellera Biologics: The Dilemma Of A Promising Pipeline Alongside Cash Burn (ABCL)
- Celera at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Transition to Clinical Stage
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): A Bull Case Theory
- Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Raced Nearly 6% Higher Today
- AbCellera gains Health Canada nod for AD antibody trial
- Truist cuts AbCellera stock target to $10, maintains Buy
- AbCellera to begin Phase 1 trial for menopause treatment
Daily Range
4.35 4.85
Year Range
1.89 5.82
- Previous Close
- 4.35
- Open
- 4.36
- Bid
- 4.75
- Ask
- 5.05
- Low
- 4.35
- High
- 4.85
- Volume
- 5.474 K
- Daily Change
- 9.20%
- Month Change
- 15.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 113.00%
- Year Change
- 82.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%