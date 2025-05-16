通貨 / ABCL
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc
4.72 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABCLの今日の為替レートは、3.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.60の安値と4.79の高値で取引されました。
AbCellera Biologics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.60 4.79
1年のレンジ
1.89 5.82
- 以前の終値
- 4.57
- 始値
- 4.60
- 買値
- 4.72
- 買値
- 5.02
- 安値
- 4.60
- 高値
- 4.79
- 出来高
- 4.250 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 111.66%
- 1年の変化
- 81.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K