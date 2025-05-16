クォートセクション
通貨 / ABCL
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc

4.72 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ABCLの今日の為替レートは、3.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.60の安値と4.79の高値で取引されました。

AbCellera Biologics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.60 4.79
1年のレンジ
1.89 5.82
以前の終値
4.57
始値
4.60
買値
4.72
買値
5.02
安値
4.60
高値
4.79
出来高
4.250 K
1日の変化
3.28%
1ヶ月の変化
15.12%
6ヶ月の変化
111.66%
1年の変化
81.54%
