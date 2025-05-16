Valute / ABCL
ABCL: AbCellera Biologics Inc
4.51 USD 0.21 (4.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABCL ha avuto una variazione del -4.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.49 e ad un massimo di 4.75.
Segui le dinamiche di AbCellera Biologics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.49 4.75
Intervallo Annuale
1.89 5.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.72
- Apertura
- 4.68
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- Minimo
- 4.49
- Massimo
- 4.75
- Volume
- 6.188 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 102.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 73.46%
20 settembre, sabato