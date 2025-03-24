Gold Donkey MT5
- Experten
- Daniela Elsner
- Version: 2.52
- Aktualisiert: 18 Oktober 2025
- Aktivierungen: 15
Gold Donkey MT5
Gold Donkey MT5 ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor mit leistungsfähigem Order- und Recovery-Management. Standardmäßig für den Handel von Gold (XAUUSD) optimiert, ist er anpassbar für weitere Finanz-Instrumente. Für die Adaption an aktuelle Marktsituationen sind wesentliche Trading-Parameter am Onscreen-Panel flexibel veränderbar. Es stehen zwei Basis-Strategien zur Verfügung, gekennzeichnet durch unterschiedliche Handelsaktivitäten. Die Strategie "Night" handelt zu Zeiten geringer Marktaktivität zwischen Ende der US-Session und dem Ende der Asian-Session ausschließlich Long-Orders, während die Strategie "Main" alle Handelszeiten sowie Long- und Short-Positionen umfasst.
Detaillierte Beschreibung des Onscreen-Panels und Setup-Informationen: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761470
Wichtige Informationen zur Auswahl des richtigen Brokers und VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01
Installation and Requirements:
|
Currency pairs:
|
XAUUSD, GOLD (2 and 3 digits). Any other instrument possible by adjusting indicators settings.
|
Timeframe:
|
Any. (Does not influence trading operation)
|
Min. Deposit:
|
$3000 for >= 1:100 leveraged accounts, $9000 for 1:30 leveraged accounts.
|
Account type:
|
Low spread, low slippage well recommended popular ECN broker hedging account.
|
Environment:
|
Fast VPS with low Broker account latency for uninterrupted operation.
Key Features
|
Money Management:
|
Deposit limit by selecting Balance, Equity or Margin. Limiting percentage of account balance.
|
Risk Management:
|
Fixed/Min./Max. Volume per order, Volume/$Amount, Enable/Disable Accelerating of Trading Frequency.
|
Order Management:
|
Recovery Scaling mode selectable from Fixed, Arithmetic, Geometric and Geometric by Math Power.
|
Result Management:
|
Virtual averaged profit trailing, Drawdown reduction and/or compensation by recovery on adjustable order levels.
|
News Events Filter:
|
News filtering on high impact news on/off, News Events table switchable via Panel.
Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen