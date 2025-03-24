Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5 ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor mit leistungsfähigem Order- und Recovery-Management. Standardmäßig für den Handel von Gold (XAUUSD) optimiert, ist er anpassbar für weitere Finanz-Instrumente. Für die Adaption an aktuelle Marktsituationen sind wesentliche Trading-Parameter am Onscreen-Panel flexibel veränderbar. Es stehen zwei Basis-Strategien zur Verfügung, gekennzeichnet durch unterschiedliche Handelsaktivitäten. Die Strategie "Night" handelt zu Zeiten geringer Marktaktivität zwischen Ende der US-Session und dem Ende der Asian-Session ausschließlich Long-Orders, während die Strategie "Main" alle Handelszeiten sowie Long- und Short-Positionen umfasst.

Detaillierte Beschreibung des Onscreen-Panels und Setup-Informationen: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761470

Wichtige Informationen zur Auswahl des richtigen Brokers und VPShttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Installation and Requirements:

Currency pairs:

XAUUSD, GOLD (2 and 3 digits). Any other instrument possible by adjusting indicators settings.

Timeframe:

Any. (Does not influence trading operation)

Min. Deposit:

$3000 for >= 1:100 leveraged accounts, $9000 for 1:30 leveraged accounts.

Account type:

Low spread, low slippage well recommended popular ECN broker hedging account.

Environment:

Fast VPS with low Broker account latency for uninterrupted operation.

 

Key Features

Money Management:

Deposit limit by selecting Balance, Equity or Margin. Limiting percentage of account balance.

Risk Management:

Fixed/Min./Max. Volume per order, Volume/$Amount, Enable/Disable Accelerating of Trading Frequency.

Order Management:

Recovery Scaling mode selectable from Fixed, Arithmetic, Geometric and Geometric by Math Power.

Result Management:

Virtual averaged profit trailing, Drawdown reduction and/or compensation by recovery on adjustable order levels.

News Events Filter:

News filtering on high impact news on/off, News Events table switchable via Panel.


Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.06.16 16:51 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

