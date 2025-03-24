Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity between the end of the US session and the end of the Asian session, while the "Main" strategy covers all trading hours and long and short positions.

For detailed Onscreen Panel and Settings description please see here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761470

Important information to select the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Installation and Requirements:

Currency pairs:

XAUUSD, GOLD (2 and 3 digits). Any other instrument possible by adjusting indicators settings.

Timeframe:

Any. (Does not influence trading operation)

Min. Deposit:

$3000 for >= 1:100 leveraged accounts, $9000 for 1:30 leveraged accounts.

Account type:

Low spread, low slippage well recommended popular ECN broker hedging account.

Environment:

Fast VPS with low Broker account latency for uninterrupted operation.

 

Key Features

Money Management:

Deposit limit by selecting Balance, Equity or Margin. Limiting percentage of account balance.

Risk Management:

Fixed/Min./Max. Volume per order, Volume/$Amount, Enable/Disable Accelerating of Trading Frequency.

Order Management:

Recovery Scaling mode selectable from Fixed, Arithmetic, Geometric and Geometric by Math Power.

Result Management:

Virtual averaged profit trailing, Drawdown reduction and/or compensation by recovery on adjustable order levels.

News Events Filter:

News filtering on high impact news on/off, News Events table switchable via Panel.

 


