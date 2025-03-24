Gold Donkey MT5 - Detailed Description





ONSCREEN PANEL DESCRIPTION:



1: (Button Donkey left up) - Hide/show the onscreen panel on the chart.

2: Manual placement of Buy/Sell orders and enable/disable direction(s) for automated trading. Before any trade becomes sent to market, a “CONFIRM” button is shown up to avoid opening an order by mistake.

3: „SESS. ON“ enables automated opening new sessions. “SESS. 1nc” enables only the next following session and stops further opening of orders after all the previous orders had been closed. “SESS. OFF” disables automated opening of new sessions.

4: Button to close open orders manually. Before the orders become closed, a “CONFIRM” button is shown up to avoid closing by mistake.

5: (Button Donkey right up) - to disable the Expert's operation temporary. Buttons operation and edit fields operation continue not affected.

6: (Button ‘NE’) - to display/hide the News Events Panel. Each event level switchable separately to become visible or hidden. Further buttons to enable/disable "Event Pause", "Timeline" and "Past News"

7: Drawdown reduction take profit value in points of recovery orders, if enabled by "RD" button

8: Bulk take profit start value in points. If this level is reached, all open orders are closed by the average profit over all of them

9: (Red. TP) - Number of trades from which drawdown reduction take profit trailing starts.

10: (Button ‘RD’) - Activates/deactivates drawdown reduction function.

11: (Red.L|A) - Minimum distance between recovery orders in points. User can change this value onscreen according to his current market situation suggestion.

12: ‘TrM’ (Trail Modes) - Selectable modes for sizing the volume for each recovery order. Fixed (FX), Arithmetic (AR), Geometric (GM), GeometricPlus (GP) or Geometric by Math-Power (GP^)

13: ‘TrL’ (Trade Levels) - Maximum level of recovery orders to be placed

14: Displays maximum spread since last reset. To reset to current spread, click the button.

IMPORTANT:

To use Auto GMT and/or News Filter, open Terminal-Tab "Tools->Expert Advisors->Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" and add (without Quotation marks):

"https://www.worldtimeserver.com/time-zones/utc"

"http//calendar.fxstreet.com/"

========== GENERAL PARAMETERS ==========

Expert Active

If "false", expert is disabled for all operations. Terminal "Algo Trading" leaves unaffected.

Session Status

“Session_On”: Opening of new sessions unlimited. “Session_Once”: Opening of one new session. After the session was closed, no new sessions become opened. “Session_Off”: Opening of new session(s) disabled.

Play Sound on Profit Closing

Plays the sound similar to “ta-ta!”, if the session is closing trades.

Play Sound while Profit Trailing

Plays the sound similar to “tick-tick”, during Profit Trailing activity.

Magicnumber

The use of unique Magic Number ensures that other experts' trades or any manually placed trade doesn’t becomes affected. On the other hand, care must be taken to ensure that other experts are not configured with the same Magic Number. If the value '0' is set to the Magic Number, any active trade will becomes considered!

Order Comment

Adds to the trade’s comment field an individual text.

========== MONEY MANAGEMENT ==========

Acc. Risk Mode

If Money Management is used, presets the type of how the available account amount becomes utilized. The safest setting is ‘Margin’. However, ‘Margin’ might not be always suitable on Leverage 1:30 accounts that are often used in the EU countries because of their legal restrictions.

Acc. Deposit (%) used for expert (0 = 100%)

Limits the maximum deposit utilization of total account balance to be used by Gold Donkey.

Acc. Deposit Load (%) (0 = 100%)

Limits the maximum deposit load utilization.

Acc. Deposit ($)/0.01 Lot for initial Order (0=disabled)

Sets the part of the account deposit to be used per trade volume of 0.01 Lot. The higher the deposit per 0.01 Lot, the lower the trading risk. Example: Account deposit = $10.000, deposit/0.01 Lot = $3.000, results volume size of 0.03 Lot for initial trades.





========== ORDER MANAGEMENT ==========

Lotsize Min.

Minimum Lot size to open an order.

LotSize Max.

Maximum Lot size to be set to the following trade. In recovery trades, this limit will not be exceeded, even if the current recovery level volume size is normally higher.

LotSize Max. Limit Risk Reduction

If the volume size of "Lot Size Max." is likely to be exceeded during a possibly following recovery trade, the amount of "Acc. Deposit ($)/0.01 Lot for initial Order" is automatically increased, thus setting the volume size of the following trade back to the valid range.

Spread Max.

Maximum of allowed spread to open or to operate trades. If exceeded, pending orders become closed and market positions are stopping possible active trailing profit operations for the time of big spread.

========== TRADING PARAMETERS ==========

Open Orders Buy

If set to ‘false’, placement of Buy orders is disabled.

Open Orders Sell

If set to ‘false’, placement of Sell orders is disabled.

Manual Entry Trail Distance

Trailing distance for manually entered orders. If a trade was placed and the price moves somewhat further against the trading direction, the final entry price could be better than before.

Manual Entry Trail Step

Refers to Entry Trail Distance and defines the change on following the price movement.

Max. Orders (incl. initial Order)

If set to more than one, possible recovery orders might become opened according to the pattern. In that case only orders in the same direction of the initial order are placed.

Strategy selected

Choose strategy among “Main” and “Night”. “Night” strategy only places buy orders between the late US session and early Asia session. "Main" strategy trades according to the settings under "Trading Time Settings", including the "Night" strategy.

========== CLOSING PARAMETERS ==========

Close on Equity Drawdown/Session (0=disabled)

Sets the maximum allowable loss in account currency. If the limit is reached, all trades belonging to "Gold Donkey" will be closed.

StopLoss (0=disabled)

Preset fixed Stoploss value in Points.

TakeProfit (0=disabled)

Preset fixed maximum Takeprofit value in Points

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Profit Trail Mode

Sets the style of Trailing Profit mode. ‘Percentual’ follows the price with decreasing difference between the current price and the virtual Stoploss.

Profit Trail Activation by ATR

Enables dynamic take profit trailing from the current ATR value, instead of static take profit according to "Profit Trail Activation" when the current ATR level is exceeded.

Profit Trail Activation (on ATR disabled)

Static start of take profit trailing activation in points when "Profit Trail Activation by ATR" is disabled.

Profit(%) saved @Trail Activation

Percentual start value of the current Profit Trailing that is protected yet. Depending of the preset „Profit Trail Mode“.

Profit to Price Min. Distance

Minimum distance to the virtual take profit trailing price in points.

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Recovery Add Scaling Mode

Increasing the volume size of recovery trades. Examples:

Fixed: 1, 1, 1,…

Arithmetic: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7,… <= max. Lot

Geometric: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12,… <= max. Lot

GeometricPlus: 1,1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,… <= max. Lot

GeometricMathPower to 1.6: 1,1,1,4,9,16,25,36,49,… <= max. Lot

Recovery Add Distance Acceleration

If set to “true”, extends the distance between the last trade and the following recovery trade beyond the default distance defined under "Recovery Add Order Distance", according to the value of "ATR TP...".

Recovery Add Order Distance

Minimum distance between the last and the following recovery trade when "Recovery Add Distance Acceleration" is deactivated.

Recovery Add Opening Trail Distance

Initial trailing distance of the newly placed recovery trade from the current market price.

========== DRAWDOWN REDUCTION ==========

Drawdown Reduction Use

Drawdown Reduction Orders Start (0=disabled))

Number of orders to start Drawdown reduction.

Drawdown Reduction Profit Start

Trailing start to collect profit starting with the latest order.

Drawdown Compensation Start (0=disabled))

Sets the minimum orders to use compensation where the most profitable orders are searching for losing orders that will become compensated by the profit of the profitable orders.

========== TRADING TIME SETTINGS "==========

MO Start Hour (0 = disabled)

MO Start Min.

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TU-TH Start Hour (0 = disabled)

TU-TH Start Min.

MO-TH Stop Hour (0 = disabled)

MO-TH Stop Min.

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FR Stop Hour (0 = disabled)

FR Stop Min.

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Night Start Hour (0 = disabled)

Night Start Min.

Night Stop Hour (0 = disabled)

Night Stop Min.

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December Stop Day (0 = disabled)

In December the prices might become more and more erratic as the trading activities are fading for the end of year close. Therefore, weakening market liquidity is to be expected.

January Start Day (0 = disabled)

In the beginning of January, many traders are still on vacations that results the same like in December. Therefore, as at the end of the year, weak market liquidity is to be expected. It is advisable not to resume trading before the second week of January..

========== NEWS FILTER SETTINGS ==========

Use Pause on Events

Draw Events Timelines

Use Auto GMT Update

GMT Difference (used if Auto GMT = Disabled)

Show News from Symbols

---------- [_ 1=Low,1=Mid,1=High,1=Very High (0=Disabled) _]

Selected Event Levels

---------- [_ Selected News Level (set 0,0 if not used) _]

Pause on Low Events

Pause on Middle Events

Pause on High Events

Pause on Very High Impact Events

Show Past Events in Hours

========== INDICATORS ==========

ATR TP Timeframe

ATR TP Period

ATR TP Shift

ATR TP Factor

ATR TP Limit

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ATR Recovery Timeframe

ATR Recovery Period

ATR Recovery Shift

ATR Recovery Factor

ATR Recovery Limit

========== MISCELLANEOUS ==========

Display Panel in visual Tester Mode

If enabled, the Onscreen Panel becomes displayed in visual tester mode with all its functionality excluding operability of the buttons.



