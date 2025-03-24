Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5

Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity between the end of the US session and the end of the Asian session, while the "Main" strategy covers all trading hours and long and short positions.

For detailed Onscreen Panel and Settings description please see here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761470

Important information to select the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Installation and Requirements:

Currency pairs:

XAUUSD, GOLD (2 and 3 digits). Any other instrument possible by adjusting indicators settings.

Timeframe:

Any. (Does not influence trading operation)

Min. Deposit:

$3000 for >= 1:100 leveraged accounts, $9000 for 1:30 leveraged accounts.

Account type:

Low spread, low slippage well recommended popular ECN broker hedging account.

Environment:

Fast VPS with low Broker account latency for uninterrupted operation.

 

Key Features

Money Management:

Deposit limit by selecting Balance, Equity or Margin. Limiting percentage of account balance.

Risk Management:

Fixed/Min./Max. Volume per order, Volume/$Amount, Enable/Disable Accelerating of Trading Frequency.

Order Management:

Recovery Scaling mode selectable from Fixed, Arithmetic, Geometric and Geometric by Math Power.

Result Management:

Virtual averaged profit trailing, Drawdown reduction and/or compensation by recovery on adjustable order levels.

News Events Filter:

News filtering on high impact news on/off, News Events table switchable via Panel.

 


Mais do autor
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.06.16 16:51 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário