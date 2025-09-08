货币 / XPEV
XPEV: XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla
21.44 USD 0.10 (0.47%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XPEV汇率已更改0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点20.92和高点21.49进行交易。
关注XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
XPEV新闻
- NIO's August Deliveries Rise Y/Y: What's Driving the Momentum?
- Is NIO Striking a Perfect Balance Between Battery Cost & Performance?
- Nio’s new models and stronger balance sheet restore confidence, says UBS
- 瑞银上调蔚来评级至"买入"，看好新产品和改善的财务状况
- UBS upgrades Nio stock rating to Buy on new products and improved finances
- 【早报】中美就妥善解决TikIok问题达成基本框架共识
- IAA Mobility 2025: Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, BYD & XPeng Shine
- 中国电动车在欧洲的成功是否预示着美国市场的未来？
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- What's Going On With XPeng Stock Monday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Magna International (NYSE:MGA)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- What's Going On With XPeng Stock Friday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
- China’s Xpeng to recall 47,490 P7+ electric cars over potential steering assist failure
- 激战千亿具身智能市场！近20家车企扎堆人形机器人赛道，爆发前夜还未到？
- 【早报】墨西哥称计划对中国等国征收50%的关税，外交部回应；我国有望诞生一世界级金矿
- Global EV sales growth slows to 15% in August, research firm says
- NIO Stock Falls 9% on $1B Equity Offering Plan: Time to Buy the Dip?
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
- XPeng Broadens Lineup Beyond BEVs With G7 Range-Extender Filing - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Nio’s stock dives as EV maker raises $1 billion at shareholders’ expense
- ’In Europe to stay’: Chinese carmakers steal a leaf from VW’s playbook
- Tesla Records Best Week Of The Quarter With 14.3K New Registrations In China, Still Down 12% Amid Sales Woes - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Why Is XPeng Stock Soaring Monday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
日范围
20.92 21.49
年范围
10.07 26.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.34
- 开盘价
- 21.08
- 卖价
- 21.44
- 买价
- 21.74
- 最低价
- 20.92
- 最高价
- 21.49
- 交易量
- 11.075 K
- 日变化
- 0.47%
- 月变化
- 3.62%
- 6个月变化
- -0.19%
- 年变化
- 70.29%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值