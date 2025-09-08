QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XPEV
Tornare a Azioni

XPEV: XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla

21.66 USD 0.37 (1.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XPEV ha avuto una variazione del 1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.42 e ad un massimo di 21.89.

Segui le dinamiche di XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPEV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.42 21.89
Intervallo Annuale
10.07 26.98
Chiusura Precedente
21.29
Apertura
21.76
Bid
21.66
Ask
21.96
Minimo
21.42
Massimo
21.89
Volume
6.604 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.74%
Variazione Mensile
4.69%
Variazione Semestrale
0.84%
Variazione Annuale
72.04%
20 settembre, sabato