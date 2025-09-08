Valute / XPEV
XPEV: XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla
21.66 USD 0.37 (1.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XPEV ha avuto una variazione del 1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.42 e ad un massimo di 21.89.
Segui le dinamiche di XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.42 21.89
Intervallo Annuale
10.07 26.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.29
- Apertura
- 21.76
- Bid
- 21.66
- Ask
- 21.96
- Minimo
- 21.42
- Massimo
- 21.89
- Volume
- 6.604 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.04%
20 settembre, sabato