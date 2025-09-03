QuotesSections
Currencies / XPEV
Back to US Stock Market

XPEV: XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla

21.22 USD 0.12 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XPEV exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.92 and at a high of 21.25.

Follow XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPEV News

Daily Range
20.92 21.25
Year Range
10.07 26.98
Previous Close
21.34
Open
21.08
Bid
21.22
Ask
21.52
Low
20.92
High
21.25
Volume
6.130 K
Daily Change
-0.56%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
-1.21%
Year Change
68.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%