Currencies / XPEV
XPEV: XPeng Inc American depositary shares, each representing two Cla
21.22 USD 0.12 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XPEV exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.92 and at a high of 21.25.
XPEV News
- NIO's August Deliveries Rise Y/Y: What's Driving the Momentum?
- Is NIO Striking a Perfect Balance Between Battery Cost & Performance?
- Nio’s new models and stronger balance sheet restore confidence, says UBS
- UBS upgrades Nio stock rating to Buy on new products and improved finances
- IAA Mobility 2025: Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, BYD & XPeng Shine
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- What's Going On With XPeng Stock Monday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Magna International (NYSE:MGA)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- What's Going On With XPeng Stock Friday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
- China’s Xpeng to recall 47,490 P7+ electric cars over potential steering assist failure
- Global EV sales growth slows to 15% in August, research firm says
- NIO Stock Falls 9% on $1B Equity Offering Plan: Time to Buy the Dip?
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
- XPeng Broadens Lineup Beyond BEVs With G7 Range-Extender Filing - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Nio’s stock dives as EV maker raises $1 billion at shareholders’ expense
- ’In Europe to stay’: Chinese carmakers steal a leaf from VW’s playbook
- Tesla Records Best Week Of The Quarter With 14.3K New Registrations In China, Still Down 12% Amid Sales Woes - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Why Is XPeng Stock Soaring Monday? - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
- Tesla (TSLA) Rival BYD Stock Falls after Sales Target Cut - TipRanks.com
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Nio Stock Gets a Price Target Boost from Top Analyst Post Q2 Earnings - TipRanks.com
- NIO Post-Q2 Results Analysis: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- BMW Flexes Its ‘Superbrain’ EVs to Take on Tesla and Chinese Rivals - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
20.92 21.25
Year Range
10.07 26.98
- Previous Close
- 21.34
- Open
- 21.08
- Bid
- 21.22
- Ask
- 21.52
- Low
- 20.92
- High
- 21.25
- Volume
- 6.130 K
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.21%
- Year Change
- 68.55%
