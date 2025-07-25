货币 / SAIA
SAIA: Saia Inc
320.63 USD 7.97 (2.43%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SAIA汇率已更改-2.43%。当日，交易品种以低点319.50和高点323.70进行交易。
关注Saia Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
319.50 323.70
年范围
229.17 624.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 328.60
- 开盘价
- 321.83
- 卖价
- 320.63
- 买价
- 320.93
- 最低价
- 319.50
- 最高价
- 323.70
- 交易量
- 183
- 日变化
- -2.43%
- 月变化
- 10.65%
- 6个月变化
- -8.12%
- 年变化
- -26.02%
