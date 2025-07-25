CotizacionesSecciones
SAIA: Saia Inc

308.15 USD 20.45 (6.22%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SAIA de hoy ha cambiado un -6.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 307.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 330.00.

Rango diario
307.64 330.00
Rango anual
229.17 624.55
Cierres anteriores
328.60
Open
321.83
Bid
308.15
Ask
308.45
Low
307.64
High
330.00
Volumen
1.522 K
Cambio diario
-6.22%
Cambio mensual
6.35%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.70%
Cambio anual
-28.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B