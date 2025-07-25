Currencies / SAIA
SAIA: Saia Inc
325.96 USD 6.46 (2.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAIA exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 317.96 and at a high of 326.34.
Follow Saia Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SAIA News
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Apple To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - HP (NYSE:HPQ), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- Saia, LTL carriers still waiting for cycle turn
- Saia reports mixed LTL shipment and tonnage data for July-August
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- Rubio announces halt to worker visas for commercial truck drivers
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Saia SAIA Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saia Q2 2025 presentation highlights long-term growth amid quarterly challenges
- Saia stock price target raised to $340 from $280 at BMO Capital
- Saia stock price target raised to $300 from $274 at Stephens
- Benchmark raises Saia stock price target to $360 on network optimization
- Earnings call transcript: Saia Inc. beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- Saia Posts Q2 Revenue Beat Margin Slips
- Saia, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SAIA)
- Saia beginning to shake off growing pains
Daily Range
317.96 326.34
Year Range
229.17 624.55
- Previous Close
- 319.50
- Open
- 318.42
- Bid
- 325.96
- Ask
- 326.26
- Low
- 317.96
- High
- 326.34
- Volume
- 787
- Daily Change
- 2.02%
- Month Change
- 12.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.59%
- Year Change
- -24.79%
